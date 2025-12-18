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News Visit to Poland Nawrocki–Zelenskyy meeting
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Zelenskyy arrives in Poland: meeting with Nawrocki is scheduled

Zelenskyy in Poland: first bilateral meeting with President Nawrocki

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Dec. 18, touched down in Poland on an official visit.

Censor.NET reports this, citing European Pravda.

Scheduled meetings

Upon arrival in Warsaw, Zelenskyy was met by representatives of the Polish side and Ukraine’s ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar.

As part of the visit, the President of Ukraine, among other things, will hold his first bilateral meeting with Poland’s new leader, President Karol Nawrocki.

Read more: Tusk responded to Nawrocki regarding Ukraine: "If president does not want to or cannot help, then he should not interfere."

Background

  • Recall that earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he was inviting and expecting Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw.

  • The Polish president’s office said that Nawrocki is not currently planning a visit to Ukraine, but does not rule out such a trip later, after Kyiv makes "the necessary decisions."

  • In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to come to Poland for a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki once he receives a relevant invitation.

  • Poland also said it was working on the date of President Zelenskyy’s visit and his meeting with President Karol Nawrocki.

Read more: I hope that Zelenskyy will accept my invitation to Warsaw, - Nawrocki

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visit (587) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9267) Poland (1667) Karol Nawrocki (85)
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