"What do we say to God of Death? Not today!" – reconnaissance near Kupiansk | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, a platoon commander with the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, has published a front-line report from near Kupiansk (October 2025), where he and his brothers-in-arms came under a direct attack by a Russian FPV drone.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Dozens of wires from enemy FPV drones have been recorded on the roads near Kupiansk. The Russians are using fiber-optic guidance technology, making the drones resistant to electronic warfare systems.

Butusov shows the intensity of the fighting: the constant work of artillery, the use of cluster munitions, and airstrikes with guided aerial bombs on populated areas.

The report shows that the roads are littered with burned-out civilian and military vehicles, including a shot-up ambulance. Movement is possible mostly on foot because of the constant hunting by enemy bombers and FPV drones.

Despite the heavy fire, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the high ground and prepare for the further liberation of territory.

Watch more: Kill zone in Kupiansk: what is happening in the city?. VIDEO