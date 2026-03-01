Defence Force drones "pushed" Russian infantryman who got stuck while trying to climb into dugout. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian soldier fleeing from a Ukrainian drone and getting stuck while trying to climb into a dugout.
According to Censor.NET, strike drones "pushed" the occupier into his "decision-making centre".
Smoke rose from the precise strike, and the Russian infantryman was torn to pieces.
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