In this video, Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva analyzes Andriy Yermak’s new appointment as head of the committee on the protection of victims of armed aggression, compensation mechanisms, and the European integration-related legal framework for recovery.

Why is this body strategic for postwar Ukraine?

How could it affect reform of the legal profession, the judiciary, anti-corruption bodies, and negotiations on accession to the European Union?

Watch on Censor.NET.

A separate focus is the role of long-serving association head Lidiia Izovitova and her ties to Viktor Medvedchuk and the late Andrii Portnov.

Why is the issue of reforming the legal profession embedded in the NACP’s anti-corruption strategy?

How does this correlate with the association’s past responses to laws from the Viktor Yanukovych era, the events of the Revolution of Dignity, and the situation in the occupied territories?

This video is for those tracking the influence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s inner circle on the law enforcement system, the prospects of criminal liability for lawyers in the occupied territories, as well as the political risks to Ukraine’s European integration course in 2026–2030.