SIGNUM pilots of 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy 12 Russian UAVs worth $1 million. VIDEO
Pilots of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down 12 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles in their area of responsibility.
As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders destroyed drones worth more than $1 million.
Among the destroyed UAVs:
- 2 Shahed drones;
- 2 KVO (Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg UAVs - ed.);
- 2 Zala;
- 5 Supercam;
- 1 Merlin.
"Shooting down enemy drones means saving the lives of our brothers-in-arms, because without aerial reconnaissance the enemy goes blind and loses the initiative," the fighters note under the released video.
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