Dancing at memorial on Maidan: police draw up report on foreigner. VIDEO

In Kyiv, police held a 40-year-old foreign national administratively liable after he danced on the grounds of the "People's Memorial" to fallen defenders at Independence Square and posted a video of the incident on social media.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Kyiv Police.

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Details of the incident

As noted, police discovered the video of the incident while monitoring social media. The footage shows the man dancing directly on the grounds of the memorial, which honors the memory of fallen defenders of Ukraine.

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Law enforcement officers identified the offender as a 40-year-old foreign national who has been living in Ukraine for several years. District police officers from the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department tracked the man down and drew up an administrative report against him under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - petty hooliganism.

The issue of banning foreigner from entering Ukraine was raised

In addition, police initiated with the State Migration Service of Ukraine the issue of banning the foreign national from entering the country in accordance with the legislation on the legal status of foreigners.

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