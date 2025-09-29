Czech Embassy in Moscow defaced with slurs and graffiti; Czech Foreign Ministry calls drawings "portraits of Putin". PHOTO

In the early hours of Monday, September 29, vandals defaced the building of the Czech Embassy in Moscow with obscene drawings and offensive words in Czech.

Lipavský published photos of the Czech Embassy in Moscow showing insulting graffiti and drawings of male genitals on the building.

: In addition, a bottle found at the scene, apparently used by the vandals to splash the embassy with green liquid, had a note attached to it reading: "Czechs are f#ggots."

"Last night, a group of Russian vandals painted our embassy in Moscow with images of Vladimir Putin. Despite the unquestionable artistic value of these drawings, we will have to wash them off," an unnamed Czech diplomat told Novinky.

Reaction of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Lipavský also responded to the incident, saying that Ambassador Daniel Koštoval in Moscow would personally deliver a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We will demand information about those detained and compensation for the material damage. Every state must ensure the protection of diplomats and the safety of its missions. This attack is unacceptable," he stressed.

Later, Lipavský told reporters that two people involved in the vandalism had already been detained, while two others were still being sought.

This is not the first attack on the Czech Embassy. In 2020, a group of masked individuals hung a banner reading "Stop Fascism" on the embassy fence and threw several smoke grenades at the building. The party "Other Russia" claimed responsibility, saying the action was a response to the removal of a monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague. Russian authorities did not hold the perpetrators accountable.