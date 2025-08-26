Woody Allen commented on his participation in Russian film festival: I don’t feel cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help
American director and screenwriter Woody Allen explained why he participated online in the Moscow International Film Week.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.
"When it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, I believe strongly that Vladimir Putin is totally in the wrong. The war he has caused is appalling. But, whatever politicians have done, I don’t feel cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help," he said
Earlier it was reported that Allen took part in the Moscow International Film Week online. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned this action.
