Surviving occupier kneels in front of puddle, scoops up water with his hands and drinks it. VIDEO

A video recording of objective surveillance, filmed by a Ukrainian drone, has appeared online, showing the conditions in which the personnel of the occupying forces are staying in one of the areas of the front line. According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a Russian soldier quenching his thirst from an open water source.

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Details of the video

Circumstances: A Russian occupier kneels in front of a puddle in the middle of a forest.

Actions: The recording shows the Russian scooping up dirty water with his hands and drinking it. After that, he gets up and continues on his way.

Location: The exact location of the filming is not disclosed, but the nature of the terrain indicates one of the areas of active combat operations, where constant shelling and drone activity have significantly complicated the logistical support of Russian units.

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