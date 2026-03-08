Drones attacked an oil depot in Krasnodar Krai: several tanks were hit. VIDEO
A fire broke out at an oil depot in the city of Armavir in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation as a result of a drone attack.
This was reported by the region's operational headquarters, according to Censor.NET.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
The published video shows that several tanks were hit.
What preceded it?
- As reported,onthe night of 2 March, drones attacked port infrastructure in the city of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar region of Russia.
- On the night of 28 February, an oil refinery caught fire in the village of Novominskaya, Kanivsky District, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation, as a result of a drone attack. The Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters added that the fire at the refinery covered 150 square metres.
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