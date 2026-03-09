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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Invader raises his head and looks at drone preparing to drop ammunition on him. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the successful work of a Ukrainian drone operator who eliminated two Russian servicemen. According to Censor.NET, the enemy attempted to take cover in a forest belt, hoping to wait out the Ukrainian bomber's flight, but was detected and struck.

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Details of the combat episode

  • Attempt at camouflage: Two occupiers stopped in a forest belt, hoping to hide from aerial reconnaissance during the flight of a Ukrainian drone.

  • The moment of discovery: A few seconds before the strike, one of the Russian soldiers noticed the drone hovering above them and looked up. However, they did not have time to change position or escape.

  • Result of the attack: The drone operator dropped the ammunition with high precision - the explosive device detonated directly between the two invaders.

Watch more: SSU ground robot destroyed two occupiers and two enemy ambush drones in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12021) elimination (7468) drones (4773)
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