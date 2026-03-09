Invader raises his head and looks at drone preparing to drop ammunition on him. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the successful work of a Ukrainian drone operator who eliminated two Russian servicemen. According to Censor.NET, the enemy attempted to take cover in a forest belt, hoping to wait out the Ukrainian bomber's flight, but was detected and struck.

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Details of the combat episode

Attempt at camouflage: Two occupiers stopped in a forest belt, hoping to hide from aerial reconnaissance during the flight of a Ukrainian drone.

The moment of discovery: A few seconds before the strike, one of the Russian soldiers noticed the drone hovering above them and looked up. However, they did not have time to change position or escape.

Result of the attack: The drone operator dropped the ammunition with high precision - the explosive device detonated directly between the two invaders.

Watch more: SSU ground robot destroyed two occupiers and two enemy ambush drones in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO