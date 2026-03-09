SSU ground robot destroyed two occupiers and two enemy ambush drones in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine demonstrated the effectiveness of ground robotic systems (GRS) in real combat. According to Censor.NET, Disney Squad fighters used a remotely controlled platform to eliminate enemy personnel and equipment in one of the areas of the Donetsk direction.

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Details of the combat engagement

Destruction of UAVs: A Ukrainian ground robot equipped with a machine gun module detected and destroyed two Russian FPV drones of the "waiting" type, which were in standby mode at their positions.

Elimination of infantry: After neutralising the air threat, the complex opened fire on two Russian infantrymen. Both occupiers were eliminated.

Watch more: Special forces of 3rd SOF Regiment eliminate enemy group and evacuate AFU fighter with ground robot. VIDEO