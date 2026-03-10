Engineering units strengthen anti-drone protection of AFU logistics routes. VIDEO

Engineering units of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to expand the installation of anti-drone engineering structures along troop movement and logistics supply routes.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this was announced by the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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New approaches to route protection

These decisions were a response to one of the main threats on the modern battlefield: enemy FPV drone attacks on transport and supply convoys.

New approaches to organizing route protection were introduced in 2025. They are aimed at increasing the survivability of logistics routes, reducing losses among personnel and equipment, and ensuring uninterrupted supply to units in combat areas.

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"Work to install such protective structures continues, and the network of protected routes is constantly expanding. The Support Forces are building the advantage!" the General Staff emphasized.