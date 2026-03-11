Pilots of 25th Air Assault Brigade burned down drone depot and destroyed camouflaged occupiers’ tank in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Pilots of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Air Assault Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces destroyed a depot storing Russian drones and struck a camouflaged tank near Pokrovsk.

As reported by Censor.NET, during aerial reconnaissance in the city centre, a drone operator detected a depot used to store enemy UAVs.

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One FPV drone hit a fuel canister, after which the warehouse burned down in a matter of minutes.

It is noted that the strike was carried out by a pilot with the call sign "Molfar," who serves under contract "18-24," and this was his first combat mission.

At the same time, on the outskirts of the city, Ukrainian troops detected and struck a camouflaged occupiers’ tank hidden in the bushes.

Ukrainian military personnel stress that systematic work to detect and destroy enemy resources helps hold positions and leaves the enemy with no chance of success.

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