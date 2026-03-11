Operators of Unmanned Systems Forces hit enemy Buk-M1 SAM system in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a Russian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As reported by Censor.NET, thanks to the coordinated work of aerial reconnaissance and strike drone operators of the 1st Separate Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the target was successfully hit.

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The operation was carried out in coordination with the Deep Strike Centre.

It is noted that the Buk-M1 system is designed to destroy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and drones, as well as to provide cover for troop groupings and important facilities.

The Unmanned Systems Forces stressed that every enemy air defence system hit opens up more opportunities for Ukrainian operators to operate.

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