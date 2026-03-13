Sniper from "Gray Area Group" shot assault group of occupiers from distance of almost 500 metres. VIDEO
Defence Forces snipers continue to demonstrate pinpoint accuracy, eliminating enemy infantry on the approaches to our positions. According to Censor.NET, footage has been released online showing a master from the "Gray Area Group" combat unit single-handedly stopping an enemy assault.
Details of the sniper hunt
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Distance: The work was carried out from a distance of 485 metres — a distance that allows the sniper to remain undetected while ensuring high accuracy.
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Weapon: The sniper used a .308 Win calibre rifle.
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Result: The video shows the sniper methodically taking out the enemy's small assault group one by one. The occupiers, not understanding where the fire was coming from, had no chance of escape or adequate response.
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