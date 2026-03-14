Zelenskyy honoured soldiers and families of fallen on occasion of Volunteer Day. VIDEO

On the occasion of Ukrainian Volunteer Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to servicemen of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine and civilians, and also presented awards to the families of fallen defenders.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the President’s Telegram channel.

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"Today, on the occasion of Ukrainian Volunteer Day, I presented state awards to our people – soldiers of the Security and Defence Forces and civilians – and presented awards to the families of the fallen, who were honoured posthumously.



Following the 2014 attack and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, thousands of concerned citizens – thousands of Ukrainian volunteers – came to the defence of our independence, our state and our people .



Every Ukrainian volunteer who chose to defend our state and did not fear Russia – such people, through their choice and faith in Ukraine, have helped millions of others to stand with Ukraine and believe that Ukrainians will be able to weather this war and defend themselves.



And let us remember how much this means for Ukraine and what kind of people we are, sadly, losing in this war. Ukrainians who stood up to defend Ukraine and gave their lives so that Ukraine might live. We honour the memory of every one of our fallen soldiers.



Glory to all Ukrainian soldiers, gratitude to all Ukrainian volunteers!", said the head of state.