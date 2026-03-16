"Burned alive, f#ck, direct hit," ruscist whines after Defence Forces attack on Russian UAV pilots. VIDEO 18+

A Russian serviceman has filmed the aftermath of a strike by the Defence Forces on Russian UAV pilots.

As reported by Censor.NET, the eliminated ruscists are scattered among the thickets, and one of them is still burning.

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In the footage, the invader also says that one of the Ukrainian drones flew into a dugout.

"First one, f#ck, the dugout. Second—burned alive, f#ck, a direct hit," the ruscist whines in the video.

Watch more: Drone operators of NGU’s Spartan brigade smashed 3 Russian tanks to pieces in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

Warning! Profanity!

See also on "Censor.NET": Drone operators from the National Guard's "Spartan" brigade smashed three Russian tanks to smithereens in the Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO