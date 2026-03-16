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"Burned alive, f#ck, direct hit," ruscist whines after Defence Forces attack on Russian UAV pilots. VIDEO 18+
A Russian serviceman has filmed the aftermath of a strike by the Defence Forces on Russian UAV pilots.
As reported by Censor.NET, the eliminated ruscists are scattered among the thickets, and one of them is still burning.
In the footage, the invader also says that one of the Ukrainian drones flew into a dugout.
"First one, f#ck, the dugout. Second—burned alive, f#ck, a direct hit," the ruscist whines in the video.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!
Warning! Profanity!
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