Drone operators of Chernihiv border guard unit destroyed occupiers’ EW systems, machine gun and Msta-B gun. VIDEO

Drone operators from the Chernihiv border guard unit destroyed an enemy mobile fire group.

According to Censor.NET, pilots from the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after after Prince Volodymyr struck enemy equipment and electronic warfare systems during a night combat mission.

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In particular, the following were destroyed:

the enemy’s mobile fire group;

occupiers’ equipment;

electronic warfare equipment;

a machine gun;

ammunition;

a 152 mm MSTA-B gun.

Footage of the combat operation has been published on the State Border Guard Service’s official Telegram channel.

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