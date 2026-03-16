1 730 0
Drone operators of Chernihiv border guard unit destroyed occupiers’ EW systems, machine gun and Msta-B gun. VIDEO
Drone operators from the Chernihiv border guard unit destroyed an enemy mobile fire group.
According to Censor.NET, pilots from the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after after Prince Volodymyr struck enemy equipment and electronic warfare systems during a night combat mission.
In particular, the following were destroyed:
-
the enemy’s mobile fire group;
-
occupiers’ equipment;
-
electronic warfare equipment;
-
a machine gun;
-
ammunition;
-
a 152 mm MSTA-B gun.
Footage of the combat operation has been published on the State Border Guard Service’s official Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password