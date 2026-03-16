Border guards from Striks unit destroyed occupiers’ mortar, vehicle and depot in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Border guards from the Striks unit destroyed occupiers’ equipment and personnel during combat sorties in the Kharkiv direction.

According to Censor.NET, Defence Forces drone operators struck an enemy fire group, preventing them from amassing equipment and manpower.

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In particular, the following were destroyed:

mortar;

a vehicle;

a field ammunition depot.

Footage of the Ukrainian defenders’ combat operations has been published on social media.

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