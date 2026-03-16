ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9364 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions
1 149 0

Border guards from Striks unit destroyed occupiers’ mortar, vehicle and depot in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Border guards from the Striks unit destroyed occupiers’ equipment and personnel during combat sorties in the Kharkiv direction.

According to Censor.NET, Defence Forces drone operators struck an enemy fire group, preventing them from amassing equipment and manpower.

Read more on our Telegram channel

In particular, the following were destroyed:

  • mortar;

  • a vehicle;
  • a field ammunition depot.

Footage of the Ukrainian defenders’ combat operations has been published on social media.

Watch more: Attempted Russian breakthrough in Sloviansk direction: Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed MT-LB and enemy assault groups, – 81st Airborne Brigade. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian drone attacked occupier who had climbed tree. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (12047) State Border Patrol (1527) border guard (309) elimination (7486) artillery (335) drones (4797)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 