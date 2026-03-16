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Pilots of 60th Mechanised Brigade "FATUM" destroyed Russian "Peroid" electronic warfare system. VIDEO
Kamikaze drone pilots from the Third Army Corps destroyed the enemy’s electronic warfare system, which was intended to protect the occupiers from drones.
According to Censor.NET, operators from the ‘FATUM’ unit of the 60th Separate Mechanised Brigade struck the Russian ‘Peroid’ electronic warfare system, which was considered an effective means of countering UAVs.
Additionally, during combat sorties by Ukrainian drones, a number of enemy artillery pieces and personnel were hit.
The video shows the following destroyed and hit:
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"Peroid" electronic warfare system;
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gun;
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vehicles carrying supplies and infantry;
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communications antennas;
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occupiers' personnel.
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