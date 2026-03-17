Occupiers leave bodies of their soldiers on battlefield and take only the heads – DIU interception. AUDIO

Russian commanders are ordering their subordinates not to remove the bodies of killed soldiers from the battlefield, but to take only their heads and documents so that there is enough to identify them.

This is evidenced by an intercepted conversation between the invaders, which was made public by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, reportsCensor.NET.

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What is known?

"Instead of a proper burial, Russian soldiers face the axe of their comrades on orders from above. This is not an isolated incident, but a ‘tradition’ of the occupying forces," the Defence Intelligence notes.

Intelligence data indicates that Russian commanders have repeatedly issued orders to decapitate bodies instead of evacuating them, acting on direct instructions from senior leadership.

According to the occupiers themselves, such orders from their command are justified by the fact that it is difficult to carry away a whole body. If it lies there for a long time, evacuation becomes a "problem".

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