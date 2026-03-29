Failed smoke break: fighters from 58th Brigade destroyed Russian dugout in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Pilots from the 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade destroyed a Russian military hideout in the north of the Kharkiv region, striking the enemy’s position with FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, the hideout was detected by aerial reconnaissance just as the occupiers emerged from their dugout with cigarettes, thereby revealing their location.

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After establishing the enemy’s coordinates, operators carried out a massive drone strike, hitting the shelter, and the blast wave destroyed the communication antennas.

It is noted that this location had previously been targeted by Ukrainian forces.

The fighters also add that the Russians returned to this position because of its suitability as an observation post and a drone control centre, but they failed.