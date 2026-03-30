Ukrainian Armed Forces drones destroyed occupiers’ crossing in Sloviansk sector, – Apachi Battalion. VIDEO

Defence forces struck the occupiers’ pontoon bridge in the Sloviansk sector and thwarted their attempt to cross the river.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Apachi unmanned systems battalion of the 81st Separate Airborne Slobozhanskyi Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the AFU.

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In the Sloviansk direction, Russian troops continue active combat operations, using tactics of infiltration in small groups and unmanned combat systems.

"All shelters and hideouts that the enemy sets up to protect against drones and bad weather are promptly detected and destroyed by the Apachi USF unit," the military said.

Russian forces are also continuing their attempts to cross the Bakhmutka River, rapidly erecting pontoon bridges.

"Our reconnaissance detects them in good time, and 'Apachi' pilots destroy the bridges before the Russians have a chance to use them," the press service emphasises.

Combating FPV drones

Separately, the enemy is using FPV drones with fibre-optic control and backup power supplies in an attempt to disrupt Ukrainian logistics.

"Thanks to the Apachi unit’s hexacopters, these drones are successfully destroyed, which significantly enhances the security of our logistics routes.



Our sector is one of the hottest spots on the front line. Every day is a battle for every metre. That is why your support is critically important to us," the military added.

Read more: Tactical situation allows us to completely halt enemy on approaches to Sloviansk-Kramatorsk, – Butusov