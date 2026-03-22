Tactical situation allows us to completely halt enemy on approaches to Sloviansk-Kramatorsk, – Butusov

The prospects of keeping Sloviansk and Kramatorsk under Ukrainian control depend entirely on managerial and organisational decisions

This was stated by Yurii Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the ‘Khartiia’ brigade, according to Censor.NET.

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The threat to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

"We have sufficient forces there, and the tactical situation allows us to completely halt the enemy on the approaches to Sloviansk-Kramatorsk. The terrain there is advantageous; it is a favourable natural line of defence. There is still enough time to prepare them for even stronger defences, effective cover, the construction of defensive lines, and changes in the organisation and deployment of troops. I am absolutely convinced that we can not only stop the enemy in Donbas, but drive them back," says Butusov.

See more: One person was killed, and four were injured as result of Russian strike on village of Maidan in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Fighting near Kupiansk

According to Butusov, the left bank of Kupiansk is holding thanks to the, without exaggeration, heroic efforts of the 116th Mechanised Brigade, the soldiers of the 116th and 14th Mechanised Brigades, as well as the individual battalions and units they support.

"Very heavy fighting is taking place; the enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive us out of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, that is, from the left bank, but nevertheless our soldiers are holding their ground. There are many enemy infiltrations, that is, small groups or even lone infantrymen penetrating our battle lines; nevertheless, all these infiltrations are gradually being eliminated. The fighting is very intense; the enemy has a huge number of UAVs, and there is a fierce struggle for air superiority. In fact, the enemy has turned Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Kupiansk itself into veritable drone zones, where there are vast numbers of drones and movements; any manoeuvre is severely hampered by enemy drones. The fighting there is very intense; our soldiers are holding their ground and inflicting huge losses on the enemy," the military official said.

See more: Enemy has occupied Platonivka and advanced near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Watch and read Butusov’s full stream, entirely dedicated to the topic of army corps, via the link.