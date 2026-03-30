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News Video Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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Tank crews of 1st SAR are firing point-blank at fortifications containing occupiers near Huliaipole. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, near Huliaipole, soldiers from the 1st Separate Assault Regiment (1 SAR) of the Ukrainian Army’s Ground Forces carried out a successful operation to destroy an enemy stronghold. This was reported by Censor.NET.

Footage released shows a Ukrainian tank moving into position for direct-fire engagement. The targets were reinforced concrete bunkers in which Russian assault units were attempting to entrench themselves.

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Watch more: DIU soldiers captured two occupiers in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO

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Hulyaypole (156) Zaporizhzhia region (2218) Polohivskyy district (321)
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