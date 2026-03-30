Occupiers attacked minibus in centre of Kherson using drone: man was seriously injured. VIDEO
At around 10.20 am, Russian terrorists attacked a minibus in the centre of Kherson using a drone.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Details
As a result of the attack, a 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his face, abdomen and leg, as well as concussion, blast injury and a closed head injury.
An ambulance crew took the victim to hospital in a moderately serious condition. He is currently receiving all necessary medical care.
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