Occupiers attacked minibus in centre of Kherson using drone: man was seriously injured. VIDEO

At around 10.20 am, Russian terrorists attacked a minibus in the centre of Kherson using a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

As a result of the attack, a 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his face, abdomen and leg, as well as concussion, blast injury and a closed head injury.

An ambulance crew took the victim to hospital in a moderately serious condition. He is currently receiving all necessary medical care.

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