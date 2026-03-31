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News Video Occupiers’ suicide on battlefield
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Two occupiers took their own lives with assault rifles on battlefield. VIDEO

New evidence of the extremely low morale, psychological state, and total despair within the ranks of the Russian Federation's occupation forces has been released online. Aerial reconnaissance footage captured moments when Russian servicemen chose suicide instead of waiting for assistance or surrendering. This is reported by Censor.NET.

The video captures two separate episodes that occurred in different sectors of the front. In both cases, the scenario is identical: Russian assault troops, wounded in a combat engagement or a drone strike, remain on the battlefield without support from evacuation groups.

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Watch more: Occupier finishes off wounded comrade on battlefield, then shoots himself in head. VIDEO 18+

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Russian Army (12156) suicide_ (180) battles (227)
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