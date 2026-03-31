New evidence of the extremely low morale, psychological state, and total despair within the ranks of the Russian Federation's occupation forces has been released online. Aerial reconnaissance footage captured moments when Russian servicemen chose suicide instead of waiting for assistance or surrendering. This is reported by Censor.NET.

The video captures two separate episodes that occurred in different sectors of the front. In both cases, the scenario is identical: Russian assault troops, wounded in a combat engagement or a drone strike, remain on the battlefield without support from evacuation groups.

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