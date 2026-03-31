Soldiers of 7th Airborne Corps eliminated and wounded 1,830 occupiers in March. VIDEO

In March, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, part of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, inflicted significant losses on Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction, thwarting a series of enemy attacks.

According to Censor.NET, the aggressor continues to press across the entire width of the sector, but the work of Ukrainian drone units is thwarting its plans.

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It is noted that the UAV forces played a key role in repelling enemy attacks, particularly motorised assaults, in the Mirnograd and Hryshyne areas.

In March, the following were eliminated and wounded:

1,830 occupiers

Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,297,670 personnel (+970 in the past 24 hours), 11,826 tanks, 39,110 artillery systems, and 24,324 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS