Oil terminal in Novorossiysk was struck by drones. VIDEO

In Novorossiysk, a drone attack struck an oil terminal, which is one of the largest in southern Russia.

According to Censor.NET, local public groups are reporting this.

According to available information, a fire broke out at the facility following the strike. Damage to the port’s infrastructure has also been reported.

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Strike on a key logistics hub

It is noted that the struck terminal plays a vital role in supplying fuel to Russian military units involved in the war against Ukraine.

Novorossiysk is Russia’s key port on the Black Sea and an important logistics hub. Russian naval forces are also based in the city.

The city is located approximately 100 km from the Kerch Strait and the Crimean Bridge.

What happened earlier?

On 2 March 2026, the Defence Forces struck the ‘Novorossiysk’ naval base in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. Damage to two ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet – the frigates ‘Admiral Essen’ and ‘Admiral Makarov’ – has been confirmed.

Watch more: Energy infrastructure attacked in Belgorod and Orel, Russian Federation. VIDEO