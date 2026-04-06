Russians are systematically executing their own soldiers: "Man is no longer working with us, zero him". AUDIO

Ukrainian intelligence officers have intercepted a conversation between the occupiers, which reveals that Russian commanders are systematically executing their own troops.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Russians accuse one of the occupiers of treason and order his elimination.

"Shurik," I’m telling you, zero the man. If you let him go, you’ll most likely get hit straight away and your position will be destroyed. The man is no longer working with us," says the Russian commander.

When the operatives on the ground express doubts about the order, the leader sharply increases the pressure and issues it categorically.

"Don’t you understand the order? Do you want to f*** up how many positions the lads nearby are in, for the sake of one D’Artagnan?" he shouts.

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