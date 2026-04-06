Occupiers surrendered to soldiers of 3rd Brigade but were eliminated by drones operated by their own accomplices. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 3rd Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade have shared a story from the Kharkiv region that illustrates how Russian troops treat their own accomplices.
According to Censor.NET, following strikes by Ukrainian drones on enemy positions, two occupiers attempted to flee and hid in a field.
Their movements were tracked by operators from the Crazy Cats FPV group, as well as the crews of ‘Crystal’ and ‘Jinn’.
During the rain, the occupiers hid in a drainage pipe, where they remained for about two hours. After the drones dropped supplies, they signalled their intention to surrender.
It is noted that a Ukrainian drone equipped with a loudspeaker offered them water and food, after which they began moving in the indicated direction.
However, the operators of the Russian UAVs attacked their own troops: first, one of them was killed by an FPV drone, and the second was eliminated by a strike after he tried to hide in the landing area.
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