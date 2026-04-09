In morning, Russian troops carried out at least 8 strikes on Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed. Child among injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian forces have attacked dozens of settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Over the past 24 hours, there have been 804 strikes, including drone, air and multiple launch rocket system attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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On the morning of 9 April, Russian forces struck the Zaporizhzhia district. At least 8 strikes were carried out.

Private homes were damaged in the village of Balabyne. A woman was injured. Medical staff are providing her with all necessary assistance.

Later, Fedorov reported a fatality.

"The number of casualties from the Russians’ morning strike on the Zaporizhzhia district is rising. One person has been killed."

Several private homes in Balabyne have been destroyed as a result of the attack.

As of 11:40 a.m., seven people are known to have been injured. Following a guided airstrike on Balabyne, a 53-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Medical personnel assess the condition of another victim as moderate.

An 8-year-old girl and a man will be treated at home after receiving medical care. Three more people are undergoing examination—their condition is currently assessed as moderate.









Strikes on the region over the past 24 hours

"A 58-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district," the statement reads.

Russian forces carried out 24 air strikes on Kushuhum, Balabyne, Veselianka, Nove Pole, Barvynivka, Shyroke, Tsvitkove, Zelene, Dolynka, Charivne, Pryluky, Hirke, Mykilske, Liubytske, Lisne, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka and Verkhnia Tersa.

543 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Novomykolaivka, Komyshuvakha, Kushuhum, Novooleksandrivka, Novoivanivka, Bilenke, Lysohirka, Novoolenivka, Ternivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Zelene, Kosivtseve, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Tsvitkove, Sviatopetrivka.

Six MLRS attacks were recorded on Zaliznychne, Pryluky, Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

231 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorsk, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Kosivtseve, Huliaipilske, and Sviatopetrivka.

Read more: Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia district - civilian wounded, SES vehicle damaged