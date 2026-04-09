Russian forces struck civilian car in Kharkiv region with FPV drone: driver was killed. VIDEO
Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Kharkiv region, killing the driver.
This was reported by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi Military-Civilian Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
This happened in Ruska Lozova at around 11:25.
"The occupiers attacked a 'Gazel' light truck at the entrance to the village. As a result of a direct hit to the cab, the vehicle caught fire; the driver died at the scene from his injuries; the man was around 70 years old," said the head of the Military Administration.
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