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Shocking truth about 2022: how Stoltenberg almost handed Eastern Europe to Russia. VIDEO

In this episode, Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva analyzes Jens Stoltenberg’s memoir, which has caused quite a stir around the world.

Particular attention is given to the scandalous chapters dealing with NATO-Russia arrangements over Eastern Europe.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Watch more: Mobilisation for another 10 years? How Zelenskyy’s silence is becoming problem for AFU || Uncensored. VIDEO

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Europe (602) NATO (2230) Stoltenberg Jens (514) Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva (87)
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