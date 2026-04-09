Shocking truth about 2022: how Stoltenberg almost handed Eastern Europe to Russia. VIDEO
In this episode, Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva analyzes Jens Stoltenberg’s memoir, which has caused quite a stir around the world.
Particular attention is given to the scandalous chapters dealing with NATO-Russia arrangements over Eastern Europe.
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