5 655 23
Mobilisation for another 10 years? How Zelenskyy’s silence is becoming problem for AFU || Uncensored. VIDEO
In this episode, journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva talks about one of the most sensitive issues for Ukrainian society — mobilisation, the work of the TCR and SS, government communication, and political responsibility during wartime.
At the centre of the discussion are not only individual tragedies and scandals, but also how the silence of the country’s leadership, contradictory statements by officials, and failed comments by public figures only deepen public tensions.
Watch on Censor.NET.
What preceded
- As a reminder, "Servant of the People" MP Oleksandr Merezhko stated in an article in The Independent that Ukraine has sufficient human resources to continue the war for another 10 years or even longer.
- Later, in a comment to Censor.NET, he explained that in his statement that Ukraine has the resources to fight for ten years, he was emphasising the state’s existing reserves of strength.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password