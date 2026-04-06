Mobilisation for another 10 years? How Zelenskyy’s silence is becoming problem for AFU || Uncensored. VIDEO

In this episode, journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva talks about one of the most sensitive issues for Ukrainian society — mobilisation, the work of the TCR and SS, government communication, and political responsibility during wartime.

At the centre of the discussion are not only individual tragedies and scandals, but also how the silence of the country’s leadership, contradictory statements by officials, and failed comments by public figures only deepen public tensions.

Watch on Censor.NET.

What preceded

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