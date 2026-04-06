Ukraine has resources to continue fight for 10 years and even more, - "Servant of People" Merezhko

Ukraine has sufficient human resources to continue the war for another 10 years or even longer.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an article in The Independent by Oleksandr Merezhko, head of Ukraine’s Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation and a member of parliament for the "Servant of the People" party.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"People view joining the military as a one-way ticket, because they don’t see rotations. If they knew they would fight for one year and that’s it, and they can have a rest, then they will be more inclined to join the military," he noted.

The ability to fight for 10 years

According to the MP, Ukraine has the human resources to fight for 10 years or even longer.

"This issue is psychological, because if you look at the quantity of men, we have enough human resources to continue to fight for 10 years and even more. The key problem is how to manage these resources, and how to create psychological incentives, because if you see the army of draft-dodgers, you won’t want to fight yourself," added Merezhko.

Read more: Media have analyzed market for evading mobilization: how do these schemes work, and how much do they cost?

What led up to this?

Earlier, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov spoke of serious problems with mobilisation.

Read more: Massive violation in military unit: 2,000 unfit mobilized soldiers were recruited into the unit, - Reshetylova