Massive violation in military unit: 2,000 unfit mobilized soldiers were recruited into the unit, - Reshetylova

A widespread violation has been reported at one of Ukraine’s military units: approximately 2,000 people who are likely unfit for service due to health issues have been assigned to the unit.

This was reported by Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetilova, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Mass arrival of conscripts

As noted, a large-scale inspection is underway at one of the military units due to the mass arrival of conscripts who, according to preliminary data, are unfit for service. This situation affects about 2,000 people, Reshetilova noted.

Verification and engagement of command

Due to the complexity of the situation, representatives from the Ministry of Defense and the Army Command were brought in to determine exactly at what stage the system failure occurred.

"We need to thoroughly investigate how this happened and at what stage this widespread violation occurred. Was it at the TCR or MMC stage, or was it already at the military unit level, or was the decision made at a higher level?" she explained.

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Verification and involvement of command

The Military Ombudsman emphasized that this case cannot simply be accepted as a fact, since it involves the mobilization of two thousand people unfit for service.

"The question is how this became possible in the first place," she added.

The day before, Reshetilova noted that the military personnel of the TCR are working under enormous pressure, and many of them are requesting transfers to combat units.