SSU "Alpha" special forces struck 1,883 occupiers in week. VIDEO
FPV drone operators from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre are eliminating enemy personnel across the entire front line.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers have wounded and killed 1,883 Russian occupiers in the last week alone.
It is noted that the units are demonstrating high effectiveness and are efficiently reducing the number of enemy forces.
Ukrainian defenders also emphasise that their work is aimed at destroying the occupiers who come onto Ukrainian soil with weapons.
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