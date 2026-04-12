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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces Drone operators
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Pilots of 414th Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" used drone to sever invader’s lower limbs. VIDEO 18+

Drone operators from the 414th Brigade, ‘Madyar's Birds’, eliminated a Russian occupier who was moving towards the area under the soldiers’ control.

According to Censor.NET, the pilots delivered a precision strike against the enemy, hitting him in the lower body.

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As a result of the strike, the invader lost both lower limbs and was neutralised, as recorded in the footage released.

Watch more: DIU drone operators intercepted and destroyed Russian "Shahed" jet drone in mid-air. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

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Russian Army (12195) elimination (7629) drones (4951) 414 Magyar’s Birds (157)
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