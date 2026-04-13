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News Video Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Occupier’s body flies head over heels across road after being struck by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned aerial vehicles from the "Madyar's Birds" unit (414th Separate Brigade of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems) have demonstrated yet another example of high-precision operations to neutralise enemy personnel. This was reported by Censor.NET.

Footage released shows the moment a Russian occupier was struck by a Ukrainian kamikaze drone. The invader, who was on the road, became a target for the UAV operator. The explosion was so powerful that the occupier’s body was thrown a considerable distance and flew head over heels along the road.

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Watch more: Pilot from 414th "Madyar’s Birds" Brigade struck occupier’s "decision-making centre" with drone. VIDEO 18+

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414 Magyar’s Birds (158)
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