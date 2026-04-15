Paratroopers from 46th Brigade destroyed 13 Russian soldiers, 10 UAVs and artillery near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk sector, units of the 46th Podillia Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy enemy personnel, equipment, and drones.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops are holding back the enemy on a daily basis and systematically reducing its combat capabilities.

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It is noted that UAV operators are demonstrating a high level of training and effectiveness whilst carrying out combat missions.

The troops are also eliminating enemy personnel even in complex cover, striking armoured vehicles and logistics transport, intercepting enemy drones, and neutralising the occupiers’ cover.

In particular, the footage shows the destruction of:

13 occupiers;

10 UAVs;

5 vehicles;

5 shelters;

1 motorcycle;

1 cannon.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,313,970 people (+1,010 per day), 11,864 tanks, 40,003 artillery systems, 24,390 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS