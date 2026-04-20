Murder and torture have become commonplace in Russian army – DIU intercept. AUDIO

DIU has intercepted communications between Russian invaders, indicating that killings and torture have become commonplace within the 5th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

The Defence Intelligence intercepted two conversations between Russians from the 5th Separate Guards Motorised Rifle Brigade – one of the units of the Russian Armed Forces formed back in 2014 in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Both intercepts reveal the realities of service in the so-called ‘penal’ brigade through the story of one soldier – Dzatte Mamitov. In a conversation with his mother, his acquaintance laments the inhuman conditions in which they serve in the ‘Fifth’: how wounded soldiers on crutches are forced to storm positions, battalions are replenished twice a month due to massive losses, and propagandist Vladimir Solovyov helps cover up crimes through his personal connections with commanders. Another invader, using Mamitov as an example, describes how the Russian military police torture their own soldiers and embezzle injury payments.

Watch more: Torture chamber in foundry in Dymer, Kyiv region: FSB officer charged with torturing civilians. VIDEO+PHOTOS