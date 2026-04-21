Retiree and fan of underground gyms, Andriy Yermak continues to use Ukrainian soldiers for PR.

This time, he has taken up fostering collaboration between the military and the cultural sphere by introducing the Spartan brigade to Drevo.

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva breaks down what is happening in Uncensored.

Watch on Censor.NET.

As we reported earlier, the former head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that such initiatives could increase attention on the military, improve communication and help attract additional resources for combat missions.

At the same time, the parties have not disclosed any specific details of the potential collaboration.

Watch more: Zelenska and Yermak baptized daughter of Chernyshov, who is suspected of corruption: Media outlets have published the secret footage for first time. VIDEO