Soldiers on front line – Yermak’s props? // Uncensored. VIDEO
Retiree and fan of underground gyms, Andriy Yermak continues to use Ukrainian soldiers for PR.
This time, he has taken up fostering collaboration between the military and the cultural sphere by introducing the Spartan brigade to Drevo.
Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva breaks down what is happening in Uncensored.
Watch on Censor.NET.
As we reported earlier, the former head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that such initiatives could increase attention on the military, improve communication and help attract additional resources for combat missions.
At the same time, the parties have not disclosed any specific details of the potential collaboration.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password