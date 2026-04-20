Yermak "performs" at front: introduced singer to "Spartan" brigade commander

Andriy Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office, reported that he had "helped establish collaboration between Ukrainian servicemen and artists."

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in his Telegram post and in a statement by the Spartan 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard.

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Yermak meets with the Spartan brigade and artist Drevo

According to Yermak, he introduced servicemen from the Spartan brigade to singer Drevo. He stressed that such contacts are important for supporting the army.

"I introduced the Spartan brigade to Drevo. Such contacts are important because support for the army must be comprehensive. We all want the war to end on Ukrainian terms, and for that the fighting spirit must be maintained both on the home front and, especially, in the military," he said.

Yermak added that such initiatives could help draw more attention to the military, improve communication, and contribute to attracting additional resources for carrying out combat missions.

At the same time, the sides did not disclose specific details of any possible cooperation.

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