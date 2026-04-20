Yermak "performs" at front: introduced singer to "Spartan" brigade commander
Andriy Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office, reported that he had "helped establish collaboration between Ukrainian servicemen and artists."
As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in his Telegram post and in a statement by the Spartan 3rd Operational Brigade of the National Guard.
Yermak meets with the Spartan brigade and artist Drevo
According to Yermak, he introduced servicemen from the Spartan brigade to singer Drevo. He stressed that such contacts are important for supporting the army.
"I introduced the Spartan brigade to Drevo. Such contacts are important because support for the army must be comprehensive. We all want the war to end on Ukrainian terms, and for that the fighting spirit must be maintained both on the home front and, especially, in the military," he said.
Yermak added that such initiatives could help draw more attention to the military, improve communication, and contribute to attracting additional resources for carrying out combat missions.
At the same time, the sides did not disclose specific details of any possible cooperation.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier, it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has continued to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has become the head of one of the committees under the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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