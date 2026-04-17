Yermak has promised to meet all needs of 157th Mechanised Brigade

Andrii Yermak, former head of the President’s Office, visited the 157th Mechanised Brigade and promised to meet the brigade’s needs.

He announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

He said that a month ago he visited the brigade with Sean Penn.

"The brigade has been redeployed to a new sector. A new location means new challenges, new tasks and, consequently, new needs. So I met with the commander, Colonel Mykhailo Dzeryn, on the ground. We discussed exactly what the lads need right now. We will address these needs promptly," said the former head of the Presidential Office.

The brigade also confirmed Yermak’s visit.

"We discussed the unit’s current needs in connection with carrying out tasks in the new area.



We are working to provide the unit with everything necessary for effective operations and the fulfilment of combat tasks," they added.

Read more: Yermak came to front not to fight, but to take photo with Sean Penn. PHOTOS

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Yermak failed to appear before High Anti-Corruption Court despite receiving summons