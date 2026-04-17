Yermak has promised to meet all needs of 157th Mechanised Brigade
Andrii Yermak, former head of the President’s Office, visited the 157th Mechanised Brigade and promised to meet the brigade’s needs.
He announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.
Details
He said that a month ago he visited the brigade with Sean Penn.
"The brigade has been redeployed to a new sector. A new location means new challenges, new tasks and, consequently, new needs. So I met with the commander, Colonel Mykhailo Dzeryn, on the ground. We discussed exactly what the lads need right now. We will address these needs promptly," said the former head of the Presidential Office.
The brigade also confirmed Yermak’s visit.
"We discussed the unit’s current needs in connection with carrying out tasks in the new area.
We are working to provide the unit with everything necessary for effective operations and the fulfilment of combat tasks," they added.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November 2025, the media reported that NABU and the SAPO were conducting searches at Andrii Yermak’s premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the allegations against Yermak may be linked to the ‘Dynasty’ cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andrii Yermak had submitted his resignation as Head of the President’s Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been arranging for cover documents to leave Ukraine.
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It was previously reported that former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak continues to use the services of the State Protection Department following his dismissal in November 2025.
- Former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak has become the chair of one of the committees at the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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