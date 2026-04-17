Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak has become so convinced of his own importance that he believes he has a media and political future even after stepping down, once he became toxic not only for Ukrainians and the West, but for Zelenskyy himself as well.

Watch journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva’s analysis on Censor.NET.

Read more: Yermak still influences staffing decisions and internal processes in Office of President – media

Yermak’s dismissal

Read more: Yermak has promised to meet all needs of 157th Mechanised Brigade