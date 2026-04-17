5 509 20
How Yermak is whitewashing himself over corruption and demining // Uncensored. VIDEO
Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak has become so convinced of his own importance that he believes he has a media and political future even after stepping down, once he became toxic not only for Ukrainians and the West, but for Zelenskyy himself as well.
Watch journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva’s analysis on Censor.NET.
Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of 28 November, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's residence.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there were no obstacles for the investigators.
- The media reported that the suspicion against Yermak may be related to the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced in an address to the nation that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, on 5 December, Yermak visited the central office of the Foreign Intelligence Service. He may have been negotiating cover documents for leaving Ukraine.
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Earlier, it was reported that former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has continued to use the services of the State Protection Department after his dismissal in November 2025.
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Former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has become the head of one of the committees under the Ukrainian National Bar Association.
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