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News Video Yermak’s influence
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How Yermak is whitewashing himself over corruption and demining // Uncensored. VIDEO

Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak has become so convinced of his own importance that he believes he has a media and political future even after stepping down, once he became toxic not only for Ukrainians and the West, but for Zelenskyy himself as well.

Watch journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva’s analysis on Censor.NET.

Read more: Yermak still influences staffing decisions and internal processes in Office of President – media

Yermak’s dismissal

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Andriy Yermak (485) Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva (91)
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