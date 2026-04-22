Occupiers hid in hangar packed with ammunition and were blown up along with it: pilots of "Pentagon" battalion. VIDEO

Pilots from the 'Pentagon' battalion of the 225th Special Forces Brigade eliminated a group of Russian infantry who had taken cover in a building to evade Ukrainian UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance was tracking the enemy’s movements, and when the occupiers spotted the drone, they took cover in the nearest hangar.

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According to the fighters, the enemy had planned to wait until the drone ran out of power and left the area, after which they intended to slip away unnoticed.

At that moment, the battalion’s operator struck the shelter, causing not only the hangar but also the occupiers themselves to catch fire, after which the ammunition inside began to detonate.

The fighters shared footage of the combat operation on their Telegram channel.

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