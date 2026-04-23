Occupier walks through weedy field, looks at Ukrainian drone and meekly accepts his death. VIDEO 18+

A video has been released online showing the elimination of a Russian invader; what is striking is not so much the precision of the strike as the behaviour of the enemy himself. The footage captures the moment of the occupier’s complete psychological capitulation in the face of Ukrainian technology. This is reported by Censor.NET.

The combat operation was carried out by operators from the renowned ‘Madyar's Birds’ unit (414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade).

Watch more: Minus 70 Russian invaders near Pokrovsk: combat operations by pilots of 414th Brigade "Madyar Birds". VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

Watch more: Occupier was reduced to tatters by hit from FPV drone: pilots of 414th "Madyar’s Birds" Brigade. VIDEO