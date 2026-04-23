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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces AFU aviation
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Ukrainian aircraft destroyed Russian drone control centre in half-ruined building. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force continues to systematically destroy the enemy’s critical infrastructure using modern aerial strike capabilities. Footage of a successful air strike on a base housing Russian drone operators has been released online. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The video captures a series of precision airstrikes on a partially destroyed building, which the invaders were attempting to use as a covert control centre for unmanned aerial vehicles.

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Watch more: Russian films aftermath of Ukrainian Air Force strike: "This is what they call a f#cking mass grave. This is what single plane has done. A lot of lads have been burnt to death". VIDEO

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air force (643) Russian Army (11675) elimination (7162) Air forces (1960)
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